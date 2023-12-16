Shah Rukh Khan to enter Bigg Boss 17 house, here’s when

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is heating up, and recent developments are adding spice to the show. Today, there’s a shocking wildcard entry – Khanzaadi is set to leave the house, making way for Munawar Faruqui’s rumoured ex-girlfriend. Last night’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Salman Khan, turned heads as Salman addressed issues with Munawar and other contestants.

Now, brace yourselves for an exciting update! In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan is expected to make a special appearance. Yes, you read that right!

The Bollywood icon is likely to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie, Dunki. Set to hit screens on December 21, Dunki is creating a buzz, and SRK’s presence on Bigg Boss 17 will add a festive touch, as the episode is set to be a special Christmas edition.

🚨 BREAKING! Shah Rukh Khan is most likely to appear on Bigg Boss 17 to promote the Dunki movie next weekend.



Weekend Ka Vaar will be a special Christmas episode with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan sharing the stage. 🤩🤩#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 #Dunki #WeekendKaVaar… pic.twitter.com/CqPUr6MOIl — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 15, 2023

There’s speculation that Shah Rukh Khan might even step inside the Bigg Boss house and engage with the contestants. Let’s wait for an official announcement from the show’s makers about the same.

Are you excited about SRK’s entry in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.