Shah Rukh Khan to enter Bigg Boss 17 house, here’s when

There's speculation that Shah Rukh Khan might even step inside the Bigg Boss house and engage with the contestants

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th December 2023 2:08 pm IST
Huge fight breaks out between Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan fans
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is heating up, and recent developments are adding spice to the show. Today, there’s a shocking wildcard entry – Khanzaadi is set to leave the house, making way for Munawar Faruqui’s rumoured ex-girlfriend. Last night’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Salman Khan, turned heads as Salman addressed issues with Munawar and other contestants.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Now, brace yourselves for an exciting update! In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan is expected to make a special appearance. Yes, you read that right!

The Bollywood icon is likely to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie, Dunki. Set to hit screens on December 21, Dunki is creating a buzz, and SRK’s presence on Bigg Boss 17 will add a festive touch, as the episode is set to be a special Christmas edition.

MS Education Academy

There’s speculation that Shah Rukh Khan might even step inside the Bigg Boss house and engage with the contestants. Let’s wait for an official announcement from the show’s makers about the same.

Are you excited about SRK’s entry in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th December 2023 2:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button