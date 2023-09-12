Shah Rukh Khan to hike salary? Here’s his MASSIVE fee for Dunki

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s badshah Shah Rukh Khan is making waves at the box office once again with his latest release, ‘Jawan.’ Just five days since its premiere and the film has already crossed the impressive Rs 500-crore mark in global box office collections. This achievement adds another feather to SRK’s cap, as ‘Jawan’ becomes his second blockbuster of the year.

Earlier, ‘Pathaan’ also soared to success, joining the elite Rs 1000-crore club. With these back-to-back hits, all eyes are now on Shah Rukh Khan’s remuneration. Will he hike his fees per movie from the next project?

Shah Rukh Khan Fee For Dunki

Industry is abuzz with speculation that SRK might demand a higher fee for his upcoming project, ‘Dunki.’ For ‘Jawan,’ it’s reported that the actor charged a staggering Rs 100 crore, in addition to a share in the film’s profits. And now, rumours are rife that King Khan might just break the records with his Dunki salary. Earlier, it was reported that SRK is charging Rs 100cr for both Jawan and Dunki. It seems like things are going to change now.

As anticipation builds, fans and industry insiders eagerly await an official announcement to see if SRK’s remuneration for ‘Dunki’ will surpass this record-breaking figure. Let’s wait and see.

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is slated to hit the screens on December 22, 2023.