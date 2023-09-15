Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki box office collection

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying a remarkable year with a string of consecutive hits. Following the massive success of Pathaan, which crossed the impressive milestone of Rs 1000 crore at the box office, his recent release Jawan is also creating waves. The film has garnered a staggering Rs 700 crore in just 10 days.

Now, all eyes are set on his upcoming project, Dunki, directed by the renowned Rajkumar Hirani.

Dunki To Enter Rs 1000 crore club Too?

Hirani, celebrated for blockbuster movies like PK and Sanju, is known for his storytelling prowess and box office successes. Given his track record, expectations are high for Dunki, with many anticipating a similar performance at the box office.

The excitement is further fueled by the fresh pairing of Shah Rukh Khan with the talented actress Taapsee Pannu in this venture.

Shah Rukh Khan during an event in Mumbai Taapsee Pannu (Instagram)

Fans and critics are buzzing with anticipation, speculating that Shah Rukh Khan might achieve a hat-trick of blockbusters in a single year, joining the prestigious Rs 1000 crore club for the third time in 2023.

The potential success of Dunki adds to the already monumental year for SRK, marking a significant achievement in the Indian film industry. Let’s wait and see.

Dunki is slated to hit the screens in December, 2023.