Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki box office collection

Fans are excited to see another fresh pair -- Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in Dunki

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2023 1:48 pm IST
Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki box office collection
Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani and lead actor Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying a remarkable year with a string of consecutive hits. Following the massive success of Pathaan, which crossed the impressive milestone of Rs 1000 crore at the box office, his recent release Jawan is also creating waves. The film has garnered a staggering Rs 700 crore in just 10 days.

Now, all eyes are set on his upcoming project, Dunki, directed by the renowned Rajkumar Hirani.

Dunki To Enter Rs 1000 crore club Too?

Hirani, celebrated for blockbuster movies like PK and Sanju, is known for his storytelling prowess and box office successes. Given his track record, expectations are high for Dunki, with many anticipating a similar performance at the box office.

MS Education Academy

The excitement is further fueled by the fresh pairing of Shah Rukh Khan with the talented actress Taapsee Pannu in this venture.

Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black suit for Ambani event, fan says "SRK giving competition to his son"
Shah Rukh Khan during an event in Mumbai
Taapsee Pannu shares sporty throwback picture from school days
Taapsee Pannu (Instagram)

Fans and critics are buzzing with anticipation, speculating that Shah Rukh Khan might achieve a hat-trick of blockbusters in a single year, joining the prestigious Rs 1000 crore club for the third time in 2023.

The potential success of Dunki adds to the already monumental year for SRK, marking a significant achievement in the Indian film industry. Let’s wait and see.

Dunki is slated to hit the screens in December, 2023.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2023 1:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button