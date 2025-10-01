Shah Rukh Khan to pick hosting duties again after 17 years

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return as the host of the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025, to be held on October 11 at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. The actor will share the stage with Maniesh Paul and filmmaker Karan Johar. This marks Shah Rukh’s comeback as a Filmfare host after 17 years, with his last hosting appearance in 2008.

A Memorable Return

Shah Rukh has hosted Filmfare on several occasions in the past, often alongside Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar. His witty humor, sharp one-liners, and fun digs at colleagues made his earlier stints unforgettable. Fans are excited to see him bring back the same magic this year.

Filmfare shared the announcement on Instagram, writing, “The Superstar, The Icon, The Enigma. Hold your hearts, because the one and only Shah Rukh Khan is making his way to co-host the most awaited Filmfare Awards 2025.”

About the 70th Filmfare Awards

This is the first time the prestigious awards will be held in Gujarat, following an MoU signed between the state’s Tourism Corporation and Worldwide Media. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called the event a milestone for the state’s cinematic tourism, also highlighting its support for the “Vocal for Local” initiative.

The nominations were announced last month, with Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies leading with 24 nominations, followed by Kill with 15.

Work Front

Apart from his hosting duties, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for King, directed by Siddharth Anand, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. His son Aryan Khan also made his directorial debut recently with The Ba**ds of Bollywood on Netflix.