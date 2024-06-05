Shah Rukh Khan to ‘romance’ Sania Mirza? Details inside

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza is making headlines after a playful comment of hers about her love life went viral. Sania shared the remark during her appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show which will air its 11th episode this Saturday, June 8.

In a new promo released by Netflix India on June 5, Sania is seen alongside fellow sports stars Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sift Kaur Samra. The episode promises to be a roller-coaster ride filled with hilarious moments.

One standout segment features Sania joking about her romantic life. When host Kapil Sharma mentioned superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s offer to play her love interest in a film, Sania humorously replied, “Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dundna hai” (I have to find a love interest first).

This comment takes us back to 2016 when Shah Rukh Khan launched Sania’s biopic, “Ace Against Odds” in Hyderabad. At the launch, he expressed his interest in producing and possibly starring in a film based on Sania’s life, expressing his wish to play her love interest.

With Sania recently retiring from professional tennis, fans are speculating about the possibility of her biopic. Did Kapil Sharma revive Shah Rukh’s old comment to stir up excitement for a potential film? Only time will tell.

Sania Mirza’s Marriage and Love Life

Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 in Hyderabad, India, with their Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. The couple welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. Sania and Shoaib parted way last year.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza with son Izhaan Mirza Malik (Instagram)

Before marrying Shoaib, Sania was engaged to Sohrab Mirza, owner of Hyderabad’s popular bakery chain “Universal Bakers.” The childhood friends got engaged in July 2009 but parted ways six months later, citing incompatibility.