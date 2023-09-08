Shah Rukh Khan to visit Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad home for dinner?

Hyderabad: Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, is creating a buzz in the world of cinema. The movie hit theaters just yesterday, on September 7, and it’s already smashing records at the box office. In an astonishing feat, the film grossed a staggering Rs 150 crore worldwide on its very first day in cinemas.

This remarkable achievement has garnered praise not only from celebrities but also from fans and critics, all of whom are lauding the brilliant work of director Atlee and the entire team.

One such celebrity who expressed his admiration for ‘Jawan’ is Tollywood star Allu Arjun. A viral tweet from an Allu Arjun fan club, revealing that the actor himself called the director, Atlee, to congratulate him on the remarkable success of Jawan.

Furthermore, it’s also been revealed that Allu Arjun is planning to host a celebratory dinner for Atlee and his team in Hyderabad next week. This has led to speculation that Shah Rukh Khan, who is the lead in film, is also likely to attend this success bash at Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad. Let’s wait and watch.

Check out the tweet below.

Interestingly, speculations are rife that Allu Arjun and Atlee will collaborate on a film after the completion of their current commitments. It is being reported that Atlee said in a recent interview that he apparently narrated a script to the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor.

If it is indeed the case, then there will be a possible collaboration between a filmmaker and a director who are both at the top of their games.

