Shah Rukh Khan to visit Saudi Arabia, know why

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his return to the big screens with not one but three huge projects — Jawaan, Pathaan and Dunki. The actor is currently shooting for Raj Kumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki. After wrapping up the schedule in Mumbai, SRK and the team are now looking forward to begin the shoot in Saudi Arabia.

Reportedly, they will head to Saudi in mid-November and it will be a 10 to 12 days shoot. Earlier, Dubai was the location, but due to various reasons the makers changed it and Saudi is their next international destination.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The superstar announced the movie in April this year. Taking to Instagram, SRK shared his happiness of collaborating with Hirani and wrote, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha and Ranbir Kapoor’s Bharamastra, although it was his cameo he received a lot of love from his fans and they can not wait to see him in theatres after 3 years.