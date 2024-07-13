Shah Rukh Khan touches Jaya Bachchan’s feet, video goes viral

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, often called the ‘King of Bollywood,’ made a grand and heartwarming appearance at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that took place in Mumbai on July 12. Pictures and videos of SRK enjoying the festivities and dancing joyfully are going viral on social media.

One video that is gaining a lot of attention shows SRK receiving blessings from Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan by touching their feet. This act reminded fans of scenes from the movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.’

The star-studded wedding also saw SRK greeting South Indian superstar Rajinikanth and his wife with folded hands. These heartfelt interactions captured the hearts of many.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the wedding with his wife, Gauri Khan. He looked stylish in an olive green sherwni, paired with aviator sunglasses and a fashionable neckpiece. His hair was tied back in a ponytail, adding a modern touch to his traditional look. Gauri complemented him beautifully, and the couple received much admiration upon their arrival.