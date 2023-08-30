Shah Rukh Khan visits Mata Vaishno Devi temple, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Jawan is set to release on September 7

Shah Rukh Khan visits Mata Vaishno Devi temple, video goes viral
Shah Rukh Khan at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the big release of his next movie ‘Jawan’. The film, which has been helmed by Atlee and stars Nayanthara in the female lead role, is set to it the screens on September 7.

Jawan’s grand audio launch is set to take place in Chennai today. Ahead of this big event, SRK was spotted offering prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu.

In the video, that is going viral on social media, King Khan can be seen in a blue sweatshirt and pants while walking with guards. He made sure his face was not seen, and he tried hard not to make people notice him. Watch the video below.

