Shah Rukh Khan wants to do Mahabharata, will it happen soon?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always been known for his passion and dedication to his craft. From acting in blockbuster movies to producing and even making special appearances, he gives his all to every project he takes on. In 2023, King Khan made a remarkable comeback with three hit films: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

While the current spotlight is on several pan-India movies boasting massive budgets, let’s rewind to a time when Shah Rukh Khan expressed his aspiration to create a grand-scale adaptation of the epic Mahabharata.

Mahabharata: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dream Project

Did you know that a few years ago, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his desire to bring the Mahabharata to the big screen? During an interview with BollywoodLife in 2017, the Dunki star shared his dream project but also disclosed why it hasn’t materialized yet.

SRK expressed his belief that the project would require a substantial budget, comparing it to the scale of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali movies.

“It’s my dream to make the Mahabharata for the screen,” Shah Rukh Khan said. “But I don’t think I have the budget to do that. Unless I collaborate. But not with Indian producers. There have to be international producers on board for this one because Indian producers and Indian films have a limited market.”

He emphasized the importance of international collaboration for a project of this magnitude, stating, “This one has to go out into the international markets. So you have to collaborate with someone who’s international.”

Shah Rukh Khan (Image Source: X)

Despite expressing interest and having discussions with potential collaborators, SRK admitted that nothing concrete has materialized yet due to his busy schedule. However, he remains hopeful that when the time permits, Mahabharata will be a “lovely film to make.”

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan isn’t alone in his ambition. Fellow Bollywood star Aamir Khan had also expressed interest in bringing the Mahabharata to the silver screen, calling it his ‘dream project’.

While there’s excitement surrounding the prospect of these visionary actors bringing the epic tale to life, for now, fans eagerly await further developments on this front.