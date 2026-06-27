Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan knows how to make even a simple public appearance look larger than life. The Bollywood superstar, fondly called King Khan and Badshah of Bollywood, recently made a memorable appearance at an exclusive event organised by Rohan Corporation in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

While fans were busy admiring his charm, another detail caught everyone’s attention, his luxury watch. SRK was seen wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona.

For the unversed, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona is one of the most loved sports watches in the world. The model seen on Shah Rukh Khan comes in an 18K white gold case with a black Cerachrom bezel, steel and bright black dial, and an Oysterflex strap.

The watch also features Rolex’s Calibre 4131 movement, a self winding mechanical chronograph with around 72 hours of power reserve. It is water resistant up to 100 metres. The retail price of the watch is said to be around Rs 41.59 lakh in India, while its market price is reportedly around Rs 51.87 lakh.

On anyone else, it would be a luxury watch. On Shah Rukh Khan, it looked like a perfect match for his star power.