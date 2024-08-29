Shah Rukh Khan’s 2024 Net Worth: How rich is King Khan now?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is once again making headlines, and this time it’s not for his blockbuster movies or any professional update. After his triumphant return with hits like “Pathan,” “Jawan,” and “Dunki,” SRK is back at the top of the Indian cinema world. But it’s not just his films that are grabbing attention—his luxurious lifestyle and staggering earnings per film often leave fans and critics alike in awe. The latest buzz? Shah Rukh Khan’s impressive net worth of 2024.

Hurun Rich List: Shah Rukh Khan’s Net Worth 2024

For the first time ever, Shah Rukh Khan has made it onto the Hurun India Rich List 2024, solidifying his status as one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. With an astonishing wealth of Rs 7,300 crore, the “King of Bollywood” has proven that his success extends far beyond the silver screen. In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan has a reported net worth of Rs 6300 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan (X)

Shah Rukh’s growing fortune is largely due to his smart business ventures. His ownership of the Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL champions, and his film production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, have been instrumental in building his wealth. These two ventures have been key contributors to his financial empire, as tracked by the Hurun list, which ranks the richest Indians.

Not only does Shah Rukh Khan have the wealth to match his fame, but he also boasts the largest social media following among those on the Rich List, with a staggering 44.1 million followers on X. This massive online presence adds another layer to his influence, making him not just a financial powerhouse but also a social media giant.

King Khan Defeats Other Top Bollywood Stars

In a remarkable achievement, Shah Rukh has surpassed several other Bollywood icons on the Rich List, including Juhi Chawla and her family (Rs 4,600 crore), Hrithik Roshan (Rs 2,000 crore), Amitabh Bachchan and family (Rs 1,600 crore), and Karan Johar (Rs 1,400 crore). Juhi Chawla, along with her husband Jay Mehta, co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders with Khan, further highlighting his strong business ties within the industry.

But that’s not all—Shah Rukh Khan has also secured a spot in Forbes’ Top 10 highest-paid actors in India for 2024. According to Forbes, Khan charges an impressive Rs 150-250 crore per movie, placing him ahead of other top actors like Rajinikanth (Rs 115-270 crore), Thalapathy Vijay (Rs 130-250 crore), and Aamir Khan (Rs 100-275 crore).

On the personal front, King Khan is gearing up for his next film, King, in which he will star alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. The project has been confirmed and is set to commence soon.