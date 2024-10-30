Shah Rukh Khan’s 59th birthday bash to host 250+ Bollywood stars

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, also known as King Khan, will celebrate his 59th birthday on November 2. Each year, thousands of fans gather outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, hoping for a glimpse of their favorite star. Shah Rukh never disappoints, stepping out to wave and thank his admirers. This year, though, his wife, Gauri Khan, has planned something extra special.

A Big Party with Over 250 Guests

Reports suggest that Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh’s team have organized a grand birthday bash, sending out more than 250 invitations to family, close friends, and Bollywood stars. The guest list includes big names like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Saif Ali Khan. The celebration promises a star-studded evening, full of Bollywood’s biggest names coming together for Shah Rukh’s big day.

Apart from the party, Shah Rukh will have a private dinner with his family, including his mother-in-law. The celebration isn’t only for his birthday, as it will also mark Diwali, adding even more joy to the event.

Fans Gather Outside Mannat

As always, fans will flock to Mannat to see Shah Rukh on his birthday. Known for showing love to his fans, SRK is expected to come out to greet them. His home is already decorated with Diwali lights, making it even more special for those hoping to catch a glimpse.

A Successful Year and Future Projects

Shah Rukh has had an amazing year, with massive hits like Pathaan and Jawan. Looking ahead, he is set to begin filming for King in January, with possible scenes in Budapest. He may also appear in his son Aryan Khan’s debut series, Stardom, making next year equally exciting for the Khan family.