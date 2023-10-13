Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki release date changed? Check here

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given two blockbuster films this year and is now planning to rule the theatres again with his upcoming film ‘Dunki’. The actor recently revealed that Dunki will be released around Christmas or New Year. Just after SRK claimed that his movie would be released around Christmas, online discussions about the film and Salaar’s box office clash and collections started.

Yes, Salaar: Part 1 which stars Prabhas in the lead role is set to hit theatres on the 22nd of December and it is predicted that if Dunki is released on the same date the makers of both films will face loss.

Dunki Postponed

After the ugly war between Prabhas and SRK fans started online it is reported now that Dunki makers might postpone the release date of the film. Taking to X ( formerly Twitter), a news page Lets Cinema wrote, “Reports suggest, #Dunki might get postponed from December 22nd due to delayed post-production timelines. Awaiting on official confirmation.”

As it is not officially confirmed by the makers of Dunki that the movie release date has been postponed, various critics and trade analysts are of the opinion that Salaar and Dunki makers should avoid a clash at the box office.

Salaar

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire is a Telugu action thriller film which is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shruti Haasan, and Easwari Rao among others.

Dunki

Dunki is a Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, TaaPsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Boman Irani.