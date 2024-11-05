Shah Rukh Khan’s first salary: A fact that will amaze you!

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, an iconic name in Bollywood, has transformed from a struggling actor to the richest and highest-paid actor in India. Starting his journey in the late 80s on television, King Khan made his film debut in the early 90s and has since established himself as the undisputed King of Bollywood.

Early Earnings

During the promotional events for his film Raees in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan reminisced about his humble beginnings and revealed his first salary. He recalled working as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert, where he earned a mere Rs 50. He humorously shared how he and his friends celebrated by saving money to visit the Taj Mahal.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Remuneration Per Movie

Fast forward to 2024, and SRK’s earnings reflect his remarkable rise in the industry. As per Forbes, he commands between Rs 150 and 250 crore per film, maintaining his status as the highest-paid actor in India.

The year 2023 marked a significant comeback for SRK, with two blockbuster hits Pathaan and Jawan both surpassing the Rs 1000 crore milestone at the global box office. Additionally, his film Dunki also performed well, crossing the Rs 450 crore mark worldwide.

Looking ahead, fans can expect to see Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King, where he will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film is set to begin production soon.