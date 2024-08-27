Shah Rukh Khan’s Janmashtami celebrations video goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for enjoying a secular household. The actor is known for celebrating all Indian festivals with ‘same shiddat’ and he is once again in the spotlight.

As Krishna Janmashtami 2024 was celebrated on August 26, an old video of King Khan celebrating the festival has resurfaced online, capturing the actor’s enduring enthusiasm for the occasion.

The video, shared by a fan, features a montage of Shah Rukh Khan’s Krishna Janmashtami celebrations over the years. In the clip, SRK is seen participating in the traditional dahi handi ritual, where people form human pyramids to break an earthen pot filled with curd hung at a height.

In the throwback footage, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen breaking the dahi handi while perched on the shoulder of a security guard.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is married to Gauri Khan, has always been vocal about his commitment to embracing and respecting all religions. In a 2004 documentary titled The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor revealed that his children—Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam—are raised with a broad-minded perspective, celebrating both Hindu and Islamic practices with equal devotion.

SRK has often emphasized that religion is not a topic of discussion at home, and his children identify as “Indian” rather than adhering to a specific religion.

He once said, “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustani hain.”

On the personal front, King Khan is gearing up for his next film, King, in which he will star alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. The project has been confirmed and is set to commence soon.