Shah Rukh Khan’s latest comment on south actors goes viral

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan recently attended an event at Global Village in Dubai and the event quickly became a viral sensation as videos and photos of him spread across social media. One of the highlights was when he spoke about his friendship with top south Indian stars.

While interacting with the enthusiastic crowd, he greeted fans from Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. He affectionately called Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Yash, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Thalapathy, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan his ‘friends’. The audience was thrilled, and the video of his heartfelt words quickly went viral.

Shah Rukh Khan said "Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, Yash, Rajinikanth sir, Kamal Haasan sir are my close friends from South India" 🫶 @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/cMoYfkzqjW — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) January 28, 2025

Adding a fun twist, he jokingly requested South Indian stars to slow down their dance moves, saying that he struggles to keep up with them. His witty remark made the audience laugh, and the moment was widely shared by fans online.

South Indian Stars Admire King Khan

Many South Indian stars have openly expressed their admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. Allu Arjun once said that watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was a magical moment in his life. Samantha has included SRK on her list of dream co-stars, while Nayanthara, who admired him for years, eventually got the chance to star with him in Jawan. Vijay Deverakonda has also spoken about how inspiring SRK’s journey has been.

SRK’s Upcoming Film King

During the event, SRK also spoke about his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will feature his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in significant roles.