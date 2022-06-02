Shah Rukh Khan’s NEW film name revealed, details inside

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan is all to spread his magic on big screens after almost 3 years with over 5 movies in his pipeline. One such most-awaited Khan’s film is Atlee’s upcoming directorial. The movie, which stars Nayanthara and SRK in the lead roles, is making a lot of headlines ever since it was announced. Fans are curious to know all details about the movie given the interesting cast.

According to a latest report in Pinkvilla, ‘Jawan’ is said to be the title of SRK-Atlee’s next and also a teaser will be announced by the DDLJ actor soon. “The film is titled Jawan and the announcement will be made soon by releasing a teaser which is about 1 min 34 seconds long.” SRK and his team are expected to announce the film in the next few days,” a source close to the development informed the news portal.

The source further added that Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a double role in the movie, where he will be seen playing the role of a son who is a gangster while another would be of a father who is a RAW officer. Nayanthara, on the other hand, will be playing the role of an investigating officer. Apart from them, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover in the other pivotal roles.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has Yash Raj Film’s Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dhunki starring opposite Tapsee Pannu.