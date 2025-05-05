Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 look teased with ‘Bengal Tiger’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his first appearance at the Met Gala 2025, one of the world’s biggest fashion events. The gala will happen on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Fans all over the world are excited, as SRK will be styled by top Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Sabyasachi Drops a Big Hint

Sabyasachi posted two simple but exciting messages on Instagram: “King Khan” and “King Khan Bengal Tiger”, with his famous Royal Bengal Tiger logo. This tiger is a strong symbol in his brand, showing power and beauty. Fans believe this means SRK will wear a bold and traditional Indian outfit with a modern twist.

There’s talk that SRK might wear the designer’s new Bengal Tiger bracelet, made with gold, rubies, and diamonds, which looks both royal and stylish.

SRK Reaches New York – Fans Go Crazy

Shah Rukh was seen at the New York airport a few days before the event. He wore a casual white t-shirt, grey jacket, and jeans, along with a luxury Hermès bag and designer watch. Videos and photos of his arrival went viral online, building even more excitement for his Met Gala look.

Other Indian Celebs at Met Gala

SRK won’t be the only Indian star walking the red carpet. Kiara Advani, who is expecting a baby, Diljit Dosanjh, and Priyanka Chopra will also be at the event. It’s a proud moment for Indian fashion and movies.

With the Met Gala just around the corner, everyone is waiting to see how Shah Rukh Khan shows up as the Bengal Tiger. One thing is for sure — when King Khan walks the red carpet, the whole world will be watching.