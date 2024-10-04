Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie details after King and Pathaan 2

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, often called the ‘King of Bollywood,’ had an amazing year in 2023. With three hit movies—Pathaan, Jawan, and the upcoming Dunki—he earned around Rs 2,500 crore worldwide. Fans are now excited to know what’s coming next from him. According to reports, he already has two big action films lined up, but that’s not all!

What Are Shah Rukh’s Next Films?

After his successful year, Shah Rukh Khan has already signed on for two new action-packed movies:

King – Directed by Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh, known for movies like Kahaani, will direct King, where Shah Rukh will play a powerful action role along with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Pathaan 2 – From the YRF Spy Universe

After the huge success of Pathaan, a sequel is already in the works. Fans are eagerly waiting for what’s next in this thrilling spy series.

Although he has two action movies lined up, Shah Rukh Khan is also exploring other types of films. He’s currently looking at scripts for movies outside the action genre.

A New Adventure Film?

Fresh reports suggest that SRK is talking with Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan, the creators of the hit movie Stree. They are planning a big adventure film, which could kick off a new movie universe. While nothing is confirmed yet, this project could be an exciting new chapter in Shah Rukh’s career.

Shah Rukh Khan is also discussing a movie with Raj & DK, known for their hit show The Family Man. They’re planning a comic action thriller, and although Shah Rukh likes the idea, some script changes are needed before he makes a final decision.