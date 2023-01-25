Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan leaked online on two websites

Mumbai: Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is continuously making headlines for one or another reason. As the movie was released on Wednesday globally, it is reported that it has been leaked online illegally a day before its release. The movie got released in theatres today in over 100 countries in three languages (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi).

Rumours mills also suggested that around 5 lakh tickets have been sold out for day one. However, before its release, the film was already available on two websites called Filmyzilla and Filmy4wap, according to Times Now.

Makers of the movie have urged fans to watch the film in cinemas and have cautioned against leaking footage recorded from the big screen. The YRF production house tweeted “Experience Pathaan only in cinemas.” They also provided an email address to which piracy can be reported.

All set for the biggest action spectacle? A humble request to everyone to refrain from recording any videos, sharing them online and giving out any spoilers. Experience #Pathaan only in cinemas!

Book tickets for #Pathaan now – https://t.co/SD17p6wBSa | https://t.co/cM3IfW7wL7 pic.twitter.com/HmlEKuT6Wj — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 24, 2023

King Khan too took to Twitter and asked all his fans and followers to be “soldiers” for the film industry. “As #Pathaan fights for India, you too can be a soldier for our film industry to fight piracy! Watch #Pathaan from 25th Jan worldwide ONLY in theatres & say NO to PIRACY! The power is in your hands. Notify us at reportpiracy@yashrajfilms.com.”

As #Pathaan fights for India, you too can be a soldier for our film industry to fight piracy! Watch #Pathaan from 25th Jan worldwide ONLY in theatres & say NO to PIRACY! The power is in your hands. Notify us at reportpiracy@yashrajfilms.com pic.twitter.com/miKJc0CtRC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2023

The movie is directed by Siddhart Ananad and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.