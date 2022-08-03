Shah Rukh Khan’s pic from ‘Dunki’ set in Budapest goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan's fan club shared his BTS pictures from the sets, showing him looking dapper in an all-black ensemble, engaged in a conversation with

Published: 3rd August 2022 11:38 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan on sets of 'Dunki' (Twitter)

Mumbai: A photograph of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ in Budapest has been leaked on social media and gone viral.

The 56-year-old superstar’s fan club shared his BTS pictures from the sets, showing him looking dapper in an all-black ensemble, engaged in a conversation with the director, even as the rest of the crew mill around them.

‘Dunki’, which is slated to be released in theatres on December 22, 2023, and is being billed as an “emotional romantic comedy”, is said to be about a Punjabi boy played by SRK who emigrates to Canada.

SRK’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film.

He will also be seen in ‘Pathaan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and he has a film also lined up with Tamil director Atlee titled ‘Jawan’.

