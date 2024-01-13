Shah Rukh Khan’s rare tweet for Mahesh Babu goes viral

Mumbai: Mahesh Babu is currently making headlines all over the internet because of his latest film Guntur Kaaram which has received a lot of love and support from his friends, family and fans on social media. The film hit the screens worldwide on January 12. Mahesh’s performance was praised by many though the movie overall failed to meet the expectations of the audience. One of the most prominent celebrities who wished Mahesh was Shah Rukh Khan.

The Bollywood superstar, who shares a very close friendship with Mahesh and Namrata, posted a congratulatory message on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. SRK rarely tweets about his friends’ films, so his gesture was appreciated by Mahesh and his fans.

Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh!!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course…. Massss!!! Highly inflammable!https://t.co/a0zUlnA1iy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 13, 2024

Mahesh Babu, the Tollywood superstar, had earlier expressed his excitement and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, ‘Jawan,’ on Twitter.

Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug. https://t.co/xW0ZD65uvk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 6, 2023

He extended his best wishes for the film’s success and mentioned his eagerness to watch it with his family. This gesture showcased the mutual respect between Mahesh Babu and SRK.

Speaking about Guntur Kaaram, the film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations.