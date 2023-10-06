SRK, Mahesh Babu to share screen for first time; details inside

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is among the few South Indian actors who enjoy a massive fan following across the country especially North India. His acting skills and looks had made him a very popular star and he is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated film ‘Guntur Kaaram’. Fans have been eagerly waiting for fresh updates about the movie.

And now, latest update about Guntur Kaaram will leave you all super excited!

If rumours are to be believed then Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a good camaraderie with Mahesh Babu, is set to play a special role in Guntur Kaaram. Yes, recently we saw Mahesh Babu praising SRK’s Jawan on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and SRK also expressed his gratitude to the South star for the same.

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Now, rumours mills suggest that SRK is going to appear in Mahesh Babu’s next and a few reports also claim that the second part of the movie will revolve around SRK’s character. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Mahesh Babu (Instagram)

If these speculations turn out to be true, it will be an exciting treat for fans of both Mahesh and SRK as this would mark their first collaboration.

Guntur Kaaram is currently in the process of shooting and is slated to release in January 2024. It also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Brahmanandar and Ramya Krishnan