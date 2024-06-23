Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs. 1.77 lakh airport look with son AbRam

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had an amazing year in 2023 with three blockbuster movies: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. In 2024, while he hasn’t started shooting for his next film yet, SRK made the most of his free time by enjoying precious family moments and enthusiastically cheering on his Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL matches.

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the King of Bollywood, is not just known for his incredible acting skills but also for his impeccable fashion sense. Every public appearance he makes is a testament to his luxurious style, with his choice of attire always generating buzz and turning heads. From his sophisticated watches to his trendy pants, SRK’s fashion game is always on point.

Recently, SRK was spotted at the airport, holding his adorable son AbRam. While the heartwarming father-son moment captured many hearts, it was Khan’s jacket that truly stole the show. The Bollywood icon was wearing an Off-White jacket that came with a jaw-dropping price tag of Rs. 1,77,444. This extravagant piece of clothing is a clear indication of his penchant for high-end fashion.

Shah Rukh Khan’s expensive fashion choices never fail to make headlines, and this airport appearance was no different. His ability to blend luxury with casual style makes him a trendsetter in the fashion world. Whether he’s on the silver screen or off-duty, SRK’s fashion sense is a constant reminder of his star power and his commitment to looking nothing short of fabulous.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan’s lineup of upcoming films is impressive, to say the least. Besides “King,” he is confirmed to be working on “Pathaan 2” and “Tiger vs Pathaan.” These projects have already created a significant buzz, and the addition of a new big-budget entertainer only adds to the excitement.