Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father today. The actor launched his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood on Wednesday at a star-studded preview event in Mumbai.

The series stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Bobby Deol, and Gautami Kapoor, with exciting cameos by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar.

As Aryan Khan now gears up for his big Bollywood debut behind the camera, it takes us back to Shah Rukh Khan’s own debut on the silver screen and how much he was paid for his very first film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s salary for debut film Deewana

Back in 1992, SRK made his film debut with Raj Kanwal’s Deewana, after already making a name for himself on television. The romantic drama went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of the year, and Shah Rukh’s performance earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

For Deewana, the young actor, who was just 26 years old, was paid a signing amount of Rs 11,000 and an acting fee of Rs 1.5 lakh. The film’s success marked the beginning of his journey to becoming Bollywood’s beloved ‘Badshah’.

Fast forward to today, Shah Rukh Khan is among the highest-paid actors in the world, with his remuneration per film ranging anywhere between Rs 150 to Rs 250 crore.

What’s next for King Khan?

On the work front, SRK will soon be seen in The King, which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan.