Mumbai: Who wouldn’t want the chance to work with Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan? Every newcomer and even established celebrities aspire to collaborate with King Khan. And the newest Bollywood actress Sahher Bambba is no exception and she even voiced this wish directly to SRK himself.

Sahher is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix web series The Ba*ds of Bollywood, co-starring Lakshya and Bobby Deol. Backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the show also marks the directorial debut of Aryan Khan and is all set to stream from September 18.

On Wednesday, the makers dropped the official teaser at a grand event in Mumbai, attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, and the entire cast. One of the most talked-about moments was SRK praising Sahher’s performance and predicting a bright future for her.

Speaking about her character Karishma Talwar, SRK said, “I saw Sahher play Karishma in the show. She is so fantastic and brilliant, I believe you will become one of the top actresses in our country.”

The highlight, however, was when Sahher asked SRK, “But in that case, can I get a role opposite you?” To which King Khan, with his trademark wit, replied, “Meri umar ke liye tum bahot badi ho! You are too old for me,” leaving the audience in splits.

More about Sahher Bambba

For the unversed, Sahher made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Sunny Deol’s romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas opposite Karan Deol. Though the film failed at the box office, she later featured in projects like The Empire and Dil Bekaraar, and even appeared in the hit music video Ishq Nahi Karte alongside Emraan Hashmi. Click here to read more about the actress.

With SRK’s stamp of approval and a big Netflix release around the corner, Sahher Bambba is undoubtedly one of the talents to watch out for.