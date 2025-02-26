Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam steals hearts with guitar performance

Mumbai: AbRam Khan, the youngest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has recently captured everyone’s attention with his musical skills. A video of him playing the guitar and singing “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars went viral on social media. Fans were quick to praise him for his impressive performance.

AbRam’s Viral Performance

In the video, AbRam is seen sitting on a chair, focused on playing the guitar while singing the song at a school event. Dressed in a black jersey and shorts, he looked completely immersed in his performance. Fans flooded the comments with love, calling him cute and talented.

AbRam’s Love for Music

AbRam’s interest in music isn’t new. Shah Rukh Khan has shared that his son loves music and even has a small home studio at home. He enjoys jamming and learning new songs, showing his dedication to music at such a young age.

The Khan Family’s Talent

AbRam is the third child of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, after Aryan and Suhana Khan, who are also involved in the entertainment industry. Shah Rukh Khan is busy with his upcoming projects like “King” and “Pathaan 2”, while his children continue to grow in their own careers.

With his guitar skills and passion for music, AbRam is definitely following in the footsteps of his talented family. Fans can’t wait to see more of his performances in the future!