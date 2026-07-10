Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets mobbed, video viral

Mumbai: Aryan Khan may have chosen to stay away from the limelight for years, but it looks like the star kid is now experiencing the same level of fan frenzy that has followed his father, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, for decades. On Thursday night, Aryan was mobbed by fans and paparazzi outside a venue in Mumbai, with videos of the chaotic moment quickly going viral on social media.

The incident took place after Aryan attended actor-dancer Raghav Juyal’s birthday celebration. As he stepped out of the venue, a huge crowd gathered around him, eager to catch a glimpse and click pictures. Despite being accompanied by his security team, Aryan appeared to struggle his way through the crowd as guards formed a protective shield to escort him safely to his car.

One of the viral videos also shows a fan losing balance and falling while trying to get closer to Aryan amid the rush. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and Aryan was able to leave the venue safely after navigating through the chaos.

The incident has left many fans comparing Aryan’s growing popularity to that of his father, with several social media users pointing out how he is now attracting the same overwhelming public attention wherever he goes.

On the professional front, Aryan Khan made his directorial debut in 2025 with the Netflix series Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The show featured an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa.

As per reports, Aryan is expected to begin work on the second season of the series soon, with a tentative release planned for the first quarter of 2027.