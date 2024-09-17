Shah Rukh Khan’s stylish pants grab attention, check out price

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed King of Bollywood, is not only known for his magnetic on-screen presence and charm but also for his impeccable fashion sense. Even at this stage in his career, SRK continues to turn heads with his timeless style, effortlessly blending classic elegance with contemporary trends.

For decades, he has been setting fashion benchmarks, whether it’s his signature black tuxedos on the red carpet, casual yet chic airport looks, or experimental outfits for magazine covers.

King Khan debuted a fresh new look at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) press conference in Mumbai on September 10.

For the event, Shah Rukh Khan opted for a relaxed yet stylish ensemble. He paired a comfortable, casual t-shirt with sleek black trousers, showcasing his signature laid-back vibe with a touch of sophistication.

The actor completed his look with a cap from D’YAVOL X, the luxury streetwear label co-owned by Shah Rukh and his son Aryan Khan.

But the real showstopper of his outfit were the stylish black jeans he wore, from the high-end fashion brand Rick Owens. The sleek jeans come with a hefty price tag of Rs 74,400, making his casual look anything but ordinary.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Dunki. Fans can look forward to seeing him next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film, set to hit the floors next year, will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan, marking an exciting collaboration between the father-daughter duo.