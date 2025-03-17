Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie in South, check details

Mumbai: After the immense success of Jawan, fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan have been eagerly waiting for more collaborations between the King Khan and South Indian filmmakers. It seems that their wishes might soon be fulfilled. Latest buzz has it that Shah Rukh Khan is currently in talks with acclaimed South director Sukumar for a gritty, rural-set political action drama.

This collaboration has raised excitement in both the Bollywood and South Indian film industries, particularly as it might see SRK stepping into the role of an anti-hero — a major shift from his usual larger-than-life, charismatic roles. The film is expected to explore powerful themes of caste and class struggles.

Adding to the excitement, this potential project is reportedly linked to Sukumar’s Pushpa universe, a saga known for its raw, high-impact storytelling. While the official announcement is still awaited, insiders suggest that SRK and Sukumar recently had an in-depth meeting where the actor lauded the director’s ability to create mass-appealing moments.

However, the movie might take some time to go on floors, as both Sukumar and Shah Rukh Khan are currently juggling multiple commitments. Sukumar is busy with his project featuring Ram Charan, while Shah Rukh Khan is set to star in King and will soon begin work on Pathaan 2.