Shahalibanda blast: Police probe finds gas leak in store, dismiss rumours of IED, LPG blast

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police maintained that the explosion at Gomathi Electronics at Shahalibanda, which killed two people, was triggered due to a gas leak from an electronic item stored inside and dismissed rumours of an IED or LPG blast.

South Zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Kiran Khare, told reporters that after the detailed investigation revealed that the explosion was a result of a gas leak from either a water dispenser or a refrigerator stored inside the electronic store.

“There were 15 -20 refrigerators in the store. The leaked gas triggered a huge fire and subsequent explosions in the store. Hence, the information that the explosion was caused by an IED or LPG blast is false,” the DCP said.

Two people, store owner Shiva Kumar Bansal and a two-wheeler biker, Sajjad Ali, were killed. Eight others suffered injuries.

The fire engulfed the two-floor building. The stored goods were completely gutted, while a car, an auto rickshaw, and two scooters were damaged.