Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Afridi set to welcome a new family member!

Islamabad: Pakistan’s cricket team pacer Shaheen Afridi is set to miss the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which is scheduled to commence on August 21, due to the impending birth of his first child. Yes, Shaheen and his wife Ansha Afridi are set to welcome their first baby soon.

Pakistan’s newly appointed red-ball coach, Jason Gillespie, confirmed the news to Geo TV, stating, “Shaheen can miss the Bangladesh Test matches due to childbirth. We can give him some rest if he chooses to stay with his wife during this time.”

Shaheen and Ansha, daughter of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi, have a beautiful love story. They got engaged in 2021 and got married in a private nikah at mosque in Karachi in February 2023. The couple celebrated their wedding and walima ceremonies later that year. The wedding ceremony was held on September 19 at a local hotel in Karachi, attended by a host of cricketing personalities, including Babar Azam, Misbah-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwer, Sohail Khan, and Tanveer Ahmed. The walima ceremony took place in Islamabad on September 21.

This moment marks a significant milestone for Shaheen and Ansha, and the cricketing world eagerly awaits the happy news of their child’s arrival. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at some pictures of the couple.