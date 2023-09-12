Shaheen Afridi’s second marriage reports go viral

Hyderabad: Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi is reportedly getting married again for the second time with his wife Ansha Afridi. They tied the knot on February 3 earlier this year and now, if reports circulating are to be believed, the couple is all set to marry once again after the conclusion of the ongoing Asia Cup.

For the unversed, Ansha Afridi is the daughter of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi.

Ansha and Shaheen’s first wedding in February was conducted according to Afridi tribal customs. It was very intimate and was kept under wraps, with not many people aware of the ceremony. It was only in July that both Shaheen and Shahid confirmed the wedding, sharing photos on social media.

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Afridi’s Second Wedding Details

It seems like the couple is now eager to celebrate their love with family and friends. They have reportedly chosen to get married again in a grand and lavish ceremony scheduled for later this month.

The Asia Cup is set to conclude on September 17 in Colombo and just two days after that, i.e., on September 19 Shaheen will enter the nuptial chamber with his wife Ansha once again, as per reports. Their second wedding will have a Barat ceremony which will be held in Karachi. It will be followed by a lavish wedding reception in Islamabad on September 21.

Let’s wait for an official announcement from the Afridi family.