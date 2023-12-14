Shahi Idgah masjid survey: Robbing Muslims’ diginity is goal now, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, December 14, made strong remarks on the Allahabad High Court’s verdict to survey the Shahi Idgah masjid in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Hyderabad MP said that the verdict will “embolden Sangh Parivar’s mischiefs after the Babri Masjid judgement, adding that “this is despite the Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation”.

He said that the dispute in Mathura was settled decades ago by mutual consent between the masjid committee and the temple’s trust.

“A new group has been raking these disputes. Whether it is Kashi, Mathura, or Lucknow’s Tiley Wali Masjid, it’s the same group. One can read the agreement here, which was settled before a court of law,” he added.

He also asked reasons behind the high court’s ‘hurry’ to issue the verdict when the matter is to be heard by the Supreme Court on January 9.

“The Places of Worship Act is still the law in force. But this group has made a mockery of the law and the judicial process. The SC was supposed to hear this matter on January 9, so what was the hurry that a survey had to be ordered?” he asked.

He remarked that robbing the dignity of Muslims is the only goal now.

“Please don’t preach give and take when one side is interested in constantly targeting Muslims. But law doesn’t matter anymore,” he said.

The Allahabad High Court’s decision to allow the inspection of the Mosque is a significant development in the longstanding dispute.

On December 18, the court will decide the constitution of the panel to carry out the survey.

It has also transferred also transferred two new suits concerning the dispute to itself and directed the District Judge in Mathura to provide notice to the relevant parties about the transfer.

The decision, made by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain, comes in response to an application filed by the deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and seven others.

This application is part of an original suit pending in the court and claims that Lord Sri Krishna’s birthplace lies beneath the mosque.

The application also notes that there are visible signs of the Mosque being a Hindu temple, including a lotus-shaped pillar and an image of Sheshnaag, a Hindu deity associated with Lord Krishna.

As a result, the appointment of a commission was deemed essential.

The suit also seeks a declaration that the land in dispute, including the area where the Shahi Idgah Mosque is located, belongs to the deity Lord Shree Krishna Virajman.

It further requests a direction to the defendants, including the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, to remove the mosque.