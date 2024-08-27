Shahid Afridi’s video with newborn grandson is unmissable!

Islamabad: Pakistan’s fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and his wife, Ansha Afridi, daughter of cricket legend Shahid Afridi, have recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Aliyaar Afridi. The Afridi family has been sharing heartwarming glimpses of the newborn on social media.

In a latest video posted by Shahid Afridi, the proud grandfather is seen holding his grandson, Aliyaar, while praying for his guidance and prosperity. The touching video also features Shahid Afridi’s youngest daughter, who is visibly excited to be around her nephew. The video has quickly gone viral, capturing the hearts of many on the internet.

Shahid Afridi welcomes his grandson Aliyaar Afridi. His daughters also present there. What a cute video Ma Shaa Allah ❤️❤️❤️



Shahid said he's the youngest grandfather in the world. Love you, Lala. Never change 😭😭😭 @SAfridiOfficial @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/hsPgopRUA3 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 26, 2024

The news of the baby’s arrival broke during day four of the opening Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh. After claiming his first wicket of the innings in the 28th over, Shaheen Afridi celebrated with a cradling gesture, signaling the birth of his son.

The 24-year-old cricketer later shared a photo of his newborn’s tiny hand gripping his finger, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

“This moment changes everything! My heart is full and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world, my son, Aliyaar Afridi,” Shaheen wrote.

Shaheen and Ansha’s love story has been cherished by many. The couple got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in a private nikah ceremony at a mosque in Karachi in February 2023. They celebrated their wedding and walima ceremonies later that year, with the main event held on September 19 at a local hotel in Karachi.