Shahid Kapoor buys Rs 3cr Mercedes, here’s his car collection

Mumbai: One of the best actors in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up the release of his upcoming movie Jersey. With a career spanning nearly two decades, Shahid has managed has impressed the Bollywood fans by bringing life to the characters he plays.

The actor, who has established himself in the industry, made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2003 in a romantic comedy Ishq Vishk. Fans went crazy over his acting chops and his killer looks.

Like all other celebs, Shahid Kapoor too is a ‘petrol-head’ in the film fraternity who owns a wide range of swanky vehicles which includes a wide range of luxury cars.

The actor and his wife Mira Rajput recently bought home a brand new Mercedes Maybach S580 that costs something close to Rs 3 crore. The couple was spotted in the city. The photo, which was first shared by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, is going viral.

Shahid Kapoor Car Collection

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the fleet of luxurious cars owned by Shahid Kapoor which will surely make you believe that he is an ‘automobile junkie’. According to GQ India report, he owns the following list

Mercedes – GL Class (Rs 88.2L)

Jaguar XKR – S (Rs 1.2cr)

Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2.37cr)

Mercedes ML-Class (Rs 79L)

Mercedes – AMG S400 (Rs 1.28cr)

Porsche Cayenne GTS (Rs 1.19cr)

What’s on his work front?

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is awaiting the release of his sports drama Jersey. The movie is the Hindi remake of Tollywood film which starred Nani in the lead role. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original, has also directed the remake. Jersey which stars Mrunal Thakur in the female lead, is expected to hit the theatres soon.