Mumbai: When Farzi came out on Amazon Prime Video in 2023, it became an instant hit. The show marked Shahid Kapoor’s first time in a web series, and fans loved it. Directed by Raj & DK, Farzi tells the story of Sunny, a small artist who enters the world of fake currency.

Shahid’s strong performance, mixed with an exciting story, made the show one of the most-watched series that year.

Along with Shahid, the show featured Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora, who all played their roles brilliantly. The show’s fast pace, smart twists, and powerful acting won hearts everywhere. It proved that Shahid can rule not only in theatres but also on digital platforms.

Farzi 2 Buzz: Shahid’s Biggest Salary Ever

Now, Farzi 2 is in the news for another big reason—Shahid Kapoor’s salary. Latest buzz has it that he is getting Rs 45 crore for Season 2, which is the highest amount he has ever received for a project.

Usually, Shahid charges around Rs. 25–30 crore for a film, but his fees for OTT shows are different. This also makes him one of the highest paid OTT actors of India joining the list which also includes Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

Thanks to the success of Farzi, he’s now among the top-paid actors on digital platforms. The huge fee shows how much people loved the show and Shahid’s role in it.

When Is Farzi 2 Coming?

Farzi 2 will start filming by the end of 2025. The makers, Raj & DK, will begin work on it after finishing their current series, Rakt Brahmand. The second season is expected to release in the second half of 2026. Fans can expect another exciting story with big clashes between Shahid, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon.

Farzi ended on a strong note, and fans have been waiting eagerly for the next chapter. With Shahid returning in a bigger role and a higher fee, the expectations are sky-high. One thing is for sure—Farzi 2 is going to be worth the wait.