Shahid Kapoor reacts to viral Kareena reunion at IIFA 2025

Mumbai: Bollywood fans got a big surprise when ex-couple Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan met at the IIFA 2025 press conference. They were seen hugging, smiling, and having a short chat. This rare moment made fans excited and brought back old memories.

Shahid Kapoor’s Reaction

When asked about the reunion, Shahid Kapoor gave a simple response:

“For us, it’s nothing new. Aaj stage par mile, aur idhar udhar milte rehte gain (We met on stage today, and we keep running into each other here and there), toh it’s totally normal for us. If people felt nice, it’s nice.”

jab we met again ft. kareena kapoor and shahid kapoor pic.twitter.com/DorN9I3I0r — 𝐚 • (@booksb4looks) March 8, 2025

His relaxed attitude showed that he and Kareena have moved on from their past.

Their Bollywood Journey

Shahid and Kareena were once a famous couple in Bollywood. They worked together in movies like Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met. However, before the release of Jab We Met (2007), they broke up.

Now, both have happy families. Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Shahid is married to Mira Rajput and has two children, Misha and Zain.

Maturity Over the Years

There was a time when Shahid and Kareena avoided each other. But now, they often meet at events or their kids’ school functions. Their friendly moment at IIFA 2025 shows they have grown and moved on.

IIFA 2025 in Jaipur

The 25th edition of IIFA is happening in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Shahid will perform on stage, while Kareena will pay tribute to her grandfather Raj Kapoor.