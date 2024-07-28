Shahid Kapoor shares special post for ‘Sifra’ Kriti Sanon on her birthday

Mumbai: As actor Kriti Sanon turned a year older on Saturday her co-star ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Shahid Kapoor shared a special post for her.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted a fun BTS video featuring himself and Kriti from shoot of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

Along with the video, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Sifra! Keep smiling and shining always lots of love.”

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti). The film opened to mixed reviews.

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also starred veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

The film revolves around Aryan Agnihotri, a handsome, smart robotics engineer from Delhi, now based in Mumbai. Following the footsteps of his workaholic aunt, played by Dimple Kapadia, Aryan ventures to Los Angeles, where he meets Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. Unknown to Aryan, Sifra is a robot that behaves just like a human. As their love story unfolds, it comes with numerous twists and turns, challenging the very essence of human-robot relationships.

In the coming months, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Kajol in ‘Do Patti’.