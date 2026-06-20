Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika’s Cocktail 2 day 1 global box office collection

Mumbai: “Cocktail 2”, starring actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, has collected Rs 24 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening day, the makers said on Saturday.

Production banner Maddock Films shared the film’s first-day box office figures on its official social media handles.

According to the poster released by the banner, the romantic drama earned Rs 16.64 crore gross in India and Rs 7.36 crore in overseas markets, taking its worldwide day-one collection to Rs 24 crore. The film’s domestic net collection stands at Rs 14.1 crore.

“Love is truly back! A blockbuster opening!” the banner wrote alongside the box office update.

Winning hearts from Day 1, thank you for all the love ❤️🤩



Book your tickets – https://t.co/S907Nx7xrA#Cocktail2 in Cinemas Now!! pic.twitter.com/YIdPgGi9F0 — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) June 20, 2026

Directed by Homi Adajania, “Cocktail 2” released in theatres on Friday.

The movie is a follow-up to the 2012 hit “Cocktail”, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, but with a fresh story and new set of characters.

The film revolves around a complex love triangle involving Kunal (Shahid), Diya (Rashmika) and Ally (Kriti).

The story follows Kunal and Diya, a couple whose relationship is tested after the arrival of a free-spirited Ally, leading to emotional turmoil and questions about love, friendship and commitment.

“Cocktail 2” is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan and Ankur Garg.