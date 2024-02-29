Shahjahan’s close aid Amir Ali Gazi held by CID from Bengal-Jharkhand border

The main accusations against Gazi were sexual harassment of the women of Sandeshkhali as well as farmland grabbing, as per sources

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th February 2024 6:58 pm IST
Shahjahan’s close aid Amir Ali Gazi held by CID from Bengal-Jharkhand border
Kolkata: The sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police, on Thursday, February 29, arrested Amir Ali Gazi, a close confidant of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Gazi had also been absconding like his mentor since the January 5 attack on ED and CAPF sleuths.

Gazi was arrested from near the West Bengal-Jharkhand border by the CID sleuths after they got specific inputs of his whereabouts on the basis of his mobile phone location.

State police officials had also been in touch with their counterparts in Jharkhand Police for necessary cooperation on this count.

The main accusations against Gazi were sexual harassment of the women of Sandeshkhali as well as farmland grabbing.

Gazi was presented at the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court in North 24 Parganas District on Thursday evening and the court remanded him to five days’ police custody.

Sources said that like Shahjahan, Gazi might also be brought to the CID headquarters at Kolkata for questioning and for confronting with the suspended Trinamool leader.

Sources said that the state police hope that Gazi’s grilling will yield additional clues about the farmland grabbing racket and similar illegal activities run by Shahjahan.

