Shaik Bawazir murder: Congress Maheshwaram candidate vows CID probe

Hyderabad: The murder of social worker Shaik Sayeed Bawazir took centre stage of the Maheshwaram campaign with the Congress party candidate K Laxma Reddy assuring a CID investigation into the case after the Congress government comes to power.

At a meeting, Laxma Reddy said a group of land grabbers of Jalpally municipality were involved in the murder. There are also allegations that the son of a BRS minister is involved in the murder of Shaik Sayeed Bawazir as he was raising demand for better civic infrastructure in Jalpally Municipality.

“Congress will come to power in Telangana. I will seek a CID probe and punish all involved in the case,” he said.

Laxma Reddy said he will support the family of Shaik Sayeed Bawazir in all possible ways through the government. “We will stand by the family of the victim. All government benefits will be extended to the family. They are facing threats from some persons and I asked the police to take steps to provide security to them,” he stated.

Shaik Bawazir murder

Shaik Bawazir was murdered on the first floor of a commercial complex located on the main road at Bandlaguda on Thursday, August 10.

The suspects stabbed the victim multiple times with sharp-edged weapons. Grievous injuries caused his death on the spot, sources said.

Shaik Bawazir came in the spotlight after he started raising civic and social issues concerning the public. He focused more on Jalpally municipality and criticised a minister of the BRS government and Jalpally municipality councillors, ward members and others. He often released videos about the civic issues plaguing the slums areas. He gained a huge following on social media for his oratory skills.