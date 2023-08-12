Hyderabad: 3 held for murder of social activist Shaik Bawazir

Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda police and Commissioner’s Task Force nabbed three suspects for questioning as part of investigation into the murder of social worker Shaik Sayeed Bawazir.

Bawazir was murdered on the first floor of a commercial complex located on the main road at Bandlaguda on Thursday, August 10.

The suspects stabbed the victim multiple times with sharp-edged weapons. Grievous injuries caused his death on the spot, sources said.

A senior police officer said there may have been some past rivalry between the victim and the accused. “We are questioning the suspects and further investigations are going on. We will soon nab everyone involved in the murder case.

Bawazir came in the spotlight after he started raising civic and social issues concerning the public. He focused more on Jalpally municipality and criticised a minister of TRS government and Jalpally municipality councillors, ward members and others. He often released videos about the civic issues plaguing the slums areas. He gained a huge following on social media for his oratory skills.

A few days ago, Shaik Sayeed Bawazir had said in a video that he was facing a threat to his life from some influential persons, who had close links with political parties.

His death caused tension in Barkas and Chandrayangutta, following which security was beefed up in the areas. The Commissioner’s Task Force, Armed Reserve, and local had been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

The funeral prayers will held at Barkas playground at 9.30 pm, family members informed the public in a statement on Saturday.