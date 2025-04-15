Shaik Rasheed’s journey from gully cricket in Hyderabad to IPL debut for CSK

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old batsman Shaik Rasheed who started his journey from gully cricket in Hyderabad made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday.

The young cricketer opened alongside Rachin Ravindra against Lucknow and scored 27 off 19 balls.

From Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar streets to cricket stardom

Rasheed’s love for cricket began at just eight years old in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad where he played gully matches before joining Sportive Cricket Club in the HCA League.

Later, his family moved to Guntur. Despite financial struggles, his father’s unwavering support kept his dreams alive.

A pivotal moment in his career came during the 2022 U-19 World Cup when VVS Laxman advised him to visualize bowlers and practice shadow batting – a technique that sharpened his mental game.

In 2024, he scored 203 in Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad.

Shaik Rasheed’s IPL debut for CSK

On Monday, CSK finally brought their IPL 2025 campaign back on track with a commanding five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 30 played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium.

In the match, LSG scored 166 in 20 overs. CSK chased a tricky target of 167 on a slow surface.

The chase began with a surprise change. Shaik Rasheed made his IPL debut and opened with Rachin Ravindra in place of the out-of-form Devon Conway.

Rasheed made an immediate impact by scoring 27 off 19 with confident strokes including a stylish flick and a powerful pull. Alongside Rachin Ravindra, who smashed 37 off 22, the pair added 50 in just 4.2 overs. That flying start tilted the momentum CSK’s way.