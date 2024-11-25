Shaikpet Shami to Zoo Park Zampa: SRH fans hype IPL 2025 squad

Hyderabad: The day 1 of IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah was an exciting event, and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made headlines with some big buys, from wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for Rs. 11.25 crore to pacer Mohammed Shami for Rs. 10 crore.

Here’s the full breakdown of SRH’s 2025 auction Day 1 activity:

Ishan Kishan: Rs.11.25 Cr

Mohammed Shami: Rs. 10 Cr

Harshal Patel: Rs. 8 Cr

Rahul Chahar: Rs. 3.2 Cr

Abhinav Manohar: Rs. 3.2 Cr

Adam Zampa: Rs. 2.4 Cr

Simarjeet Singh: Rs. 1.5 Cr

Atharva Taide: Rs. 30 L

Shami’s Rs. 10 crore price tag was a surprise to many, especially after being released by Gujarat Titans. But with his World Cup record as India’s top wicket-taker, SRH fans can’t wait to see him lead the bowling attack alongside captain Pat Cummins.

SRH Fans’ Funny Nickname Craze

SRH fans are known for giving players hilarious nicknames based on Hyderabad’s local areas. Social media is buzzing with memes and jokes about the team’s new players. The trend has made fans even more excited for the upcoming season.

New Player Nicknames:

Amberpet Abhishek – Abhishek Sharma

Shamshabad Shami/ Shaikpet Shami – Mohammed Shami

Ibrahimpatnam Ishan – Ishan Kishan

Charminar Chahar – Rahul Chahar

Zoo Park Zampa – Adam Zampa

HITEC City Head – Travis Head

Chintal Basti Cummins – Pat Cummins

The love for quirky nicknames started with SRH stars years ago and has only grown stronger:

Dhoolpet David Warner – David Warner

Balkampet Bairstow- Jonny Bairstow

Malakpet Markram- Aiden Markram

Nallakunta Nattu- T. Natarajan.

It’s not just cricket for SRH fans—it’s about celebrating the team with humor and love for their city. These funny nicknames make the team feel even closer to home, and the excitement for the IPL 2025 season is higher than ever.