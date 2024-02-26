Shajahan Sheikh to be arrested in 7 days: TMC spokesperson

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had on Sunday claimed that Shajahan could not be arrested because of legal tangles and stay on FIRs filed by the police.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2024 3:45 pm IST
Shajahan Sheikh to be arrested in 7 days: TMC spokesperson
TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh.

Kolkata: Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday said party strongman Shajahan Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, will be arrested in seven days.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The TMC leader’s assertion comes immediately after the Calcutta High Court clarified that there is no stay on the arrest of Shajahan.

“About the arrest of Sheikh Shajahan, Abhishek Banerjee is correct. The matter was stuck in the legal tangle of the court. The opposition was doing politics using this opportunity. Thanks to the High Court today for clarifying the matter and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days,” Ghosh posted on X.

MS Education Academy

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had on Sunday claimed that Shajahan could not be arrested because of legal tangles and stay on FIRs filed by the police.

The court directed that Shajahan, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the state home secretary be impleaded as parties in the suo motu matter initiated on the allegations of sexual atrocities on women and the land grab of tribal people.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area — situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata — has been on the boil for more than a month with protests against Shajahan, who is absconding, and his supporters.

The unrest in the area stems from accusations against Shajahan and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault with the local TMC strongman evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th February 2024 3:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button