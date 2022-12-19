Shakira spotlights Iran’s footballer Amir Nasr who faces death penalty

Colombian singing sensation Shakira on Sunday highlighted that Iran’s footballer Amir Nasr is facing the death penalty over participation in an anti-hijab row.

Minutes before the beginning of the FIFA world cup final match, Shakira wrote, ‘Today at the final of the World Cup, I only hope the players on the field and the whole world remembers that there’s a man and fellow footballer called Amir Nasr, on death row, only for speaking in favor of Women’s rights.’

Today at the final of the World Cup, I only hope the players on the field and the whole world remembers that there’s a man and fellow footballer called Amir Nasr, on death row, only for speaking in favor of Women’s rights. pic.twitter.com/VdMicGVaml — Shakira (@shakira) December 18, 2022

Earlier, she declared her support for the footballer and said, ‘The fight for equality and human rights should be praised not punished, I stand in solidarity with Amir Nasr’.

The fight for equality and human rights should be praised not punished, I stand in solidarity with Amir Nasr. https://t.co/QkqC9fgymX



La lucha por la igualdad y los derechos humanos debe de ser reconocida y no castigada. Me uno en solidaridad con Amir Nasr. — Shakira (@shakira) December 17, 2022

Why Amir Nasr faces death penalty?

The 26-year-old Iranian football player Amir Nasr-Azadani is facing the threat of execution because of his association with the ongoing protests movement in the country following the death of Mahsa Amini.

He was sentenced to be hanged to death for allegedly killing Colonel Esmaeil Cheraghi and two Basij members on November 17.

Protests after death of Mahsa Amini

Since September 16, Iran is witnessing violent protests due to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She died three days after the morality police detained her in Tehran because of the country’s strict dress code.

As per Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), 502 protestors lost their lives from September 17 to December 18. Those who died also includes 69 children.

In the protests, a total of 144 universities and 161 cities are involved.

Who is Shakira?

Born and brought up in Colombia’s Barranquilla, the 45-year-old pop singer is referred to as the “Queen of Latin Music”.

It is due to her fifth album Laundry Service that was released in 2001, she entered the English-language market.

One of her songs that become popular all over the world is “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”. This song was the official song of the FIFA world cup 2010.

As both Shakira and Amir Nasr are associated with football, she highlighted the death penalty ahead of FIFA world cup 2022.