Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular stars in Hindi cinema today. She closed 2024 with a major milestone when Stree 2 reportedly collected about Rs. 857 crore worldwide, and became a record-breaking female-led Hindi film. Yet in 2025, she has stayed away from the big screen, which has made fans wonder why she appears less often than many of her peers. ‘

Shraddha’s father and actor Shakti Kapoor broke silence and finally revealed his daughter’s choices.

What Shakti Kapoor revealed

Her quiet year did not reduce the buzz around her, it only changed the topic. Instead of asking, “Where is Shraddha,” people started asking, “How much does she charge now.” The chatter grew louder because her filmography is said to include only around 18 films in more than a decade, while actresses like Alia Bhatt have done many more releases in the same period.

That is when her father, actor Shakti Kapoor, stepped in and gave a clear answer. In an interview with MidDay, he said Shraddha signs fewer films on purpose. According to him, she is extremely selective, reads scripts carefully, and wants to be part of projects she truly believes in. He also laughed at the idea that she does fewer films because she is not getting offers.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Remuneration

Shakti Kapoor also claimed that Shraddha’s fees is higher than many people assume. Reports have stated that her estimated net worth is around Rs. 130 crore, and that she charges over Rs. 15 crore per film, with comparisons being made to other actresses’ reported pay.

After Stree 2, industry reports also claim that Shraddha has signed a standalone female-led, high-concept thriller produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Rahi Anil Barve. As per trade talk, she has allegedly bagged Rs. 17 crore as an upfront fee, plus a profit-sharing clause. The film is said to be in pre-production and expected to go on floors in the second half of 2025.

Shraddha is also being linked to Laxman Utekar’s next, tentatively titled Eetha, a biopic on legendary Tamasha artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Reports suggest the shoot has already started, with schedules planned across multiple locations in Maharashtra.