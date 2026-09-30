Shakti smart card plan to curb misuse of free bus travel

Bengaluru : The Karnataka government has initiated steps to introduce Shakti smart cards for women beneficiaries of its flagship Shakti scheme, aimed at preventing alleged misuse of the free bus travel facility.

The Shakti scheme was launched on June 11, 2023, providing free bus travel to women across the four state-run transport corporations. However, complaints have emerged alleging that women from other states are using fake or fraudulent Aadhaar cards to avail themselves of the benefit, resulting in financial losses to the transport corporations.

To address the issue, the government has floated a tender at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore to provide smart cards to around one crore women beneficiaries across Karnataka. The cards are expected to be introduced first for women passengers of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), before being extended to the remaining transport corporations.

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Officials have proposed issuing the cards based on identity documents such as Aadhaar and voter ID. The smart cards will use Near Field Communication (NFC) technology and can be shown on buses to establish eligibility for free travel under the scheme.

The cards will be non-transferable and are expected to carry the beneficiary’s name, photograph, Aadhaar number and address details. Women and transgender beneficiaries will be eligible to receive the cards free of cost.

Applicants are expected to be able to apply online through Bengaluru One, Karnataka One and Bapuji Seva Kendra cyber centres. The government has also planned smart-card distribution facilities at bus stations across the state.

The move comes as part of efforts to strengthen beneficiary verification and prevent unauthorised use of the Shakti scheme. BMTC has already taken around 11,000 electronic ticketing machines on a contract basis, which are expected to support the implementation of the smart-card system.

The government hopes the initiative will ensure that the free travel facility reaches only eligible beneficiaries while reducing alleged misuse of the scheme.